(Bloomberg) -- The US has barred former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei from entry into the country due to his involvement in “significant corruption,” the State Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The State Department said it has credible information indicating Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for performing public functions during his presidency, which officially ended Sunday. His actions “undermined the rule of law and government transparency” in Guatemala, the department said.

The US government’s action comes after Guatemala’s new president, anti-corruption campaigner Bernardo Arevalo, was sworn in on Monday — a ceremony delayed by over 10 hours as a result of heated debate in the country’s congress.

The US has recently stepped up sanctions of Guatemalans engaging in “corrupt activity or undermining democracy or the rule of law” in the country. The State Department said the number of people upon whom it’s imposed visa restrictions or sanctions has risen to over 400 in the past three years, including public officials, private sector representatives and their family members.

“The United States remains committed to strengthening transparency and governance in Guatemala and throughout the Western Hemisphere and we will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for those who undermine it,” the department said in the statement.

