(Bloomberg) -- Ethio Lease, a foreign-owned financial company operating in Ethiopia, said it will close after the National Bank of Ethiopia changed currency laws and made it impossible for it to repay its debts.

The planned move to shut the unit of New York-based Africa Asset Finance Co. that won a license from the central bank in 2019, is a blow to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s aim of opening up the economy to foreign capital. Mamo Mihretu, the central bank governor, refuted Ethio Lease’s reasons.

“Ethio Lease increasingly faced obstruction,” the company, the only foreign-owned financial services firm in the Horn of Africa nation, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The situation reached a tipping point in June 2021 when the NBE amended one of the directives that established Ethio Lease’s regulatory framework.”

A two-year civil war that ended in 2022 and instability in several regions of Africa’s second-most populous nation is deterring investment into what was once one of the continent’s fastest growing economies. Earlier this week, an auction for a third wireless license in the country failed to attract any bids, according to people familiar with the situation.

“This is not true at all,” Mihretu said of the Ethio Lease claims by text message. “This is a private commercial case where management failed to manage its risks appropriately and is externalizing blame.”

Ethio Lease said it wrote over $25 million worth of leases across industries from medical equipment to energy and agriculture in 2020.

The NBE decreed that fixed payments should be made in Ethiopian birr and the leases couldn’t be set in foreign currency, according to the company. Another directive prohibits foreign-owned companies to borrow in local currency, meaning they are fully exposed to exchange-rate fluctuations, it said.

Leasing companies “borrow money to buy equipment,” Frans van Schaik, chief executive officer of Africa Asset, said by phone. “If you’re no longer able to guarantee that you can pay the money back then that’s it. End of story.”

The birr has plunged to about 56 to the dollar from about 28 in 2019. It trades at around 110 to the greenback on the parallel market, which Ethio Lease said is used as the basis of many transactions.

“We have pretty much given up hope because it’s been more than two years that we’ve been talking to the government, various agencies,” Van Schaik said. “Different departments, different ministries, different institutions and nobody seems really willing or able to come up with a solution.”

Seeking Damages

The firm has begun a legal process to claim damages from the government through a bilateral investment agreement between Ethiopia and the Netherlands at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, he said. The money was lent to Ethio Lease by a Netherlands-based division of Africa Asset.

“We had high hopes that the Ethiopian government would successfully liberalize its financial-services sector,” Van Schaik said in the statement. “The closing of Ethio Lease is more than unfortunate, and we regret the position the Ethiopian government is taking in this matter.”

The Financial Times reported the company’s closing earlier.

(Updates with comments from Africa Asset’s CEO from eighth paragraph)

