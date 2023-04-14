(Bloomberg) -- Axcella Health Inc. is seeking funding to carry out an advanced trial of a drug initially found to improve fatigue in long Covid patients.

In a move that could offer hope to the tens of millions of people affected by the condition, the US biotech wants to further study the drug AXA1125 following promising early results, said Chief Executive Officer Bill Hinshaw in an email.

An early-stage trial of the drug with the University of Oxford found participants given the treatment showed a significant improvement in fatigue compared with those in the placebo arm, according to the results published Friday in the Lancet eClinical Medicine journal. Headline results from the study were first published last year. The outcomes were included in the Lancet following peer review.

The researchers also tracked the drug’s impact on the health of energy-producing cellular structures called mitochondria. While scans showed no difference between the two groups, those who reported less fatigue also showed improved mitochondrial health and walked further than those on the placebo.

“There is still some way to go in treating all patients with long Covid – our results focus specifically on fatigue, rather than the breathlessness and cardiovascular issues that other long Covid patients have reported,” Betty Raman, the trial’s principal investigator, said in a statement. “The reduction in patients’ own reports of fatigue is really positive news.”

More than 500 million cases of Covid had been reported by the end of 2022, up to 10% of patients are thought to suffer from long Covid. A number of clinics and studies have been set up globally to try and better understand the impact of the virus post-pandemic as both adults and children grapple with the after effects of the illness.

Half of the 41 patients in the trial received the drug twice daily for four weeks as an orange-flavored powder dissolved in water. Neither the patients nor researchers knew who was in which group. Participants had generally suffered fatigue following Covid for 18 months prior to the study.

Axcella has US and UK regulatory authorization to go ahead with advanced trials and the company plans to initially enroll about 300 people once funding is secured.

