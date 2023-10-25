(Bloomberg) -- The world’s fourth-largest active fixed income fund manager says bond investors with a longer view are still putting money into selective emerging markets, seeking to lock in high yields before inflation cools rapidly.

Capital Group, which manages about $2.3 trillion in assets and has a 50 year history in fixed-income investing, said that perspective has allowed it to buck the trend across the broader industry, attracting $747 million in new investment this year to its pair of emerging-market debt funds. That compares with net outflows of $27 billion from that market as a whole, according to Bank of America analysts citing EPFR Global data.

“Clients want to lock in this level of yield for longer in both credit but also emerging-market local currency and hard currency,” said Flavio Carpenzano, a London-based investment director at the firm. “It is definitely different than what the industry is experiencing.”

The Los Angeles-based company’s emerging-market local-currency debt fund has generated a 13% return over the past year, twice the market average and higher than 90% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It manages $66 billion in EM-focused strategies.

“When you look at the fundamental picture of emerging markets, in general they’re quite solid,” Carpenzano said, citing, in part, a more muted fiscal response to the Covid-19 pandemic than that seen in developed countries. The main reason for his view that fundamentals are solid across most emerging markets is that their inflation rates will “continue to slow down rapidly,” he said.

Carpenzano, who worked previously at AllianceBernstein and Pimco as well as at the Bank of England, said he sees opportunity in the Brazilian real and local-currency bonds, which offer a “meaningful” pickup over US Treasuries, and from Eastern Europe, where central banks are poised to cut interest rates. He advised an underweight position on the Chinese yuan.

Investors in US exchange-traded funds have been pulling money from emerging-market bonds for five successive weeks. They withdrew a total of $1.73 billion between Sept. 15 and Oct. 20 from ETFs buying the securities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For rising distress among some frontier credits, Carpenzo said the risky nations that could default are well known and that’s already priced into their bonds.

“Despite these defaults that we saw in the market, you didn’t see a contagion effect,” he said. “The market was able to differentiate across different countries and so you didn’t see a domino effect on all the emerging markets and it shows resilience.”

