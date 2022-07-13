(Bloomberg) -- Higher tax revenues and the phasing out of pandemic-relief spending chopped the US federal government’s budget deficit by a record $1.7 trillion in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The $515 billion gap for the October-to-June period compares with $2.24 trillion in the same period a year ago, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

After blowing out during the pandemic, the US government’s shortfall is slimming back down as employment and incomes rise while stimulus spending expires.

Receipts rose about 26% in the nine-month period, to $3.84 trillion, with more than half of that coming from individual income taxes, while spending dropped about 18%, to $4.35 trillion.

