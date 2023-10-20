(Bloomberg) -- The US government’s budget deficit widened in 2023 as lower income-tax receipts dragged down revenue while rising interest rates added to spending.

The shortfall for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 was $1.7 trillion, equivalent to 6.3% of gross domestic product, according to US Treasury data released Friday. That’s the third-largest on record and compares with $1.38 trillion in the prior 12 months, or 5.4% of GDP.

Excluding the accounting effects of President Joe Biden’s plan for student-loan forgiveness, which was struck down by the Supreme Court, the widening of the deficit was much more pronounced: it effectively doubled, to about $2 trillion.

While the ballooning gap coincides with a surprisingly resilient US economy, it also points to longer-term fiscal risks that in recent months have spurred fresh warnings from economists, politicians and credit-rating agencies.

The burgeoning shortfall could play into Republican lawmakers’ pressure to curtail federal spending. The top-line difference between the government’s spending and revenue figures is a perennial hot-button issue in Congress, and polarization in Washington has made it tougher for politicians to agree on deficit-trimming measures.

Republicans, who hold a majority in the House, have been in disarray this month since ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy, failing to agree on a replacement. The turmoil is partly driven by disagreements over spending, and is further delaying efforts to reach any accord with Democrats on funding the government.

Rising debt costs, driven by the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign in more than a generation, were a key factor in outlays. The Treasury spent $659 billion on net interest costs for the 12 months through September, some 39% more than the same period the year before. At about 2.5% of GDP, net interest costs were the highest since 1998, a Treasury official said during a briefing.

Fiscal Challenges

“The Biden administration continues to focus on navigating our economy’s transition to healthy and sustainable growth,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement accompanying the data. “As we do, the president and I are also committed to addressing challenges to our long-term fiscal outlook.”

Overall, spending dropped 2.2% from the prior year to $6.13 trillion, about 22.8% of GDP.

The weighted average interest rate for total outstanding debt by the end of September was 2.97%, the highest since 2011 and up from 2.07% a year before, Treasury data show. That could rise further, as yields on Treasury securities have jumped in recent weeks to the highest in more than 15 years.

Revenue for the fiscal year slid by 9.3% to $4.44 trillion, equivalent to about 16.5% of GDP, down from 19.3%. One major reason: A surging stock market prior to 2022 boosted capital gains revenues in the previous year, leading to a relatively worse tax take this year.

In addition, revenue transfers from the Fed — tied to earnings on its securities holdings — plunged 99% to $1 billion thanks to the rise in interest rates.

For the month of September, the budget deficit was $171 billion, compared with $430 billion a year earlier.

