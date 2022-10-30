(Bloomberg) -- The US is planning to deploy up to six B-52 bombers to northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, in the nations’ latest move to strengthen security ties to counter China.

An ABC investigation found the US was planning to build facilities at the Tindal air base in Australia’s Northern Territory to house the nuclear-capable bombers. The report didn’t say when the facilities would be ready or how the media outlet got the information.

According to the ABC, plans have been drawn up for a “squadron operations facility,” which will include parking areas for six planes and a maintenance center.

Australia and the US have been strengthening their long-running security ties in recent years in the face of growing competition between Washington and Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.

In September 2021, Australia, the UK and the US announced a new security deal known as AUKUS, which would allow Australia to field a fleet of nuclear submarines by 2040 with the assistance of their partners.

The B-52 Stratofortress fleet is a major staple of the US defense strategy, joining the American military during the Cold War and expected to operate until at least 2050.

Officials at the Australian Department of Defence, the US Embassy in Canberra and the US Indo-Pacific Command didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to the ABC on Monday, US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy didn’t comment on the B-52 report, instead saying that but said the region faced “increasing tensions” and that Australia could rely on its longtime partner. She assured the interviewer that American democracy is “strong” as the country heads toward midterm elections next week.

“America doesn’t have a stronger, closer ally,” she said.

