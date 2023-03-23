(Bloomberg) -- The US and Canada are poised to announce a deal to rewrite an immigration accord that has driven people to cross the border between the two countries by land to refile asylum claims, a key irritant between the governments, people familiar with the talks say.

Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday for his first visit to Canada as president. Tensions over migration have hung over the trip, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau under pressure to secure a deal with Biden to rewrite the pact.

The terms of the deal are still taking shape could change before an announcement planned for Friday, but both countries would agree to effectively rewrite the Safe Third Country Agreement to treat all border crossings the same, removing the incentive for people to cross by foot, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. In exchange, Canada would agree to take 15,000 more people in through formal channels.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters on the flight to Canada, declined to confirm or deny any deal, saying only that Biden and Trudeau would have more to say on Friday about global migration challenges.

“We’re committed to working with them to address it, including by prioritizing orderly and safe migration through regular pathways,” Jean-Pierre said.

The deal was first reported by Radio-Canada.

The new agreement would ease tensions about border crossings, which are a problem for both countries. The US has reported a higher number of crossings from Canada while crossings in the other direction are straining resources, particularly in Quebec.

The US and Canada concurred under the Safe Third Country Agreement that people couldn’t claim asylum in one country if they have done so in the other, but that only applies in regular border crossings, such as an airport. People who cross by foot at any point along the world’s longest undefended border aren’t bound under the current terms of the pact.

The epicenter of the loophole is known as Roxham Road, a crossing from northern New York State into southern Quebec. People who’ve made claims in the US are crossing there by foot to file new claims in Canada.

Trudeau has been under pressure to rewrite the agreement. Biden has been facing his own border challenges, mostly on the southern border, where the US continues to grapple with a similar phenomenon: How to process and handle high numbers of people, many of whom are claiming asylum.

