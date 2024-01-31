(Bloomberg) -- The US cattle herd shrank to the lowest level in more than seven decades as ranchers continue to send their cows to slaughter, threatening to keep beef prices at stubbornly high levels for consumers for at least another couple of years while eroding profits for meat processors.

There were 87.2 million cattle as of January 1, down about 2% from a year ago and less than anticipated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in its biannual cattle-inventory report. That’s the smallest animal count since 1951, according to USDA data.

Shrinking herds means fewer cows are available to be processed into beef in the world’s largest producing country at a time when meat demand is growing globally. Smaller cow numbers have sent cattle prices rising for three straight years, with consumer beef prices also surging. A shortage of fattened animals to kill have also hurt profits of meat processors including Tyson Foods Inc. and JBS SA.

American ranchers have for the past four years been culling more cows than they were retaining for breeding because of persistent droughts, surging feed costs and elevated interest rates. While improved pasture conditions and attractive prices are starting to encourage them to change direction, herds aren’t expected to start rebounding before at least 2026, said Lane Broadbent, president of KIS Futures Inc. in Oklahoma City.

Cattle herds usually go through years-long cycles of growth and decline that are mostly driven by supply and demand. Still, more structural trends such as urbanization, labor shortages and increased competition for farmland with crops such as corn and soybeans have led to a persistent reduction in cow numbers over the past several decades.

--With assistance from Michael Hirtzer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.