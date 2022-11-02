(Bloomberg) -- Animosity between congressional Republicans who may be poised to gain control of the House and the current US Chamber of Commerce leadership is escalating -- but the business lobby’s board says it’s standing behind its chief executive officer, Suzanne Clark.

Clashes have occurred over a number of issues and policies, including the Chamber’s endorsement of 23 freshman House Democrats for re-election in 2020 over Republican challengers.

Axios reported on Wednesday -- citing unnamed sources -- that House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is telling Chamber members and its state leaders that the organization must replace Clark if he becomes speaker.

The powerful business lobby had long been considered a reliable ally of Republicans and their causes, but it diverged from the Trump administration over trade and immigration policy.

The Axios report ignited a swift statement of “complete support” for Clark from Mark Ordan, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. The board’s executive committee is “unequivocally enthusiastic about Suzanne’s performance and the importance of her ongoing tenure as CEO of the US Chamber,” he said.

“The US Chamber of Commerce team serves a vital role in the daily defense of American business. We serve our members, not a political party,” he added. “Staying true to that mission requires a smart, savvy, vigorous leader like our CEO Suzanne Clark.”

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday night.

But McCarthy and other House Republican leaders have publicly been signaling dismay with the Chamber and a desire for a change in direction for some time. That pressure may be heightening with the party favored to win back the House in next Tuesday’s elections.

One House GOP official familiar with the tensions described frequent frustration by McCarthy and other Republicans, and said that chamber’s members should be aware of how ineffective the organization will be with a Republican House majority, if changes aren’t made.

Earlier this year, an upstart business trade group, American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, was formed in response to conservatives’ complaints about companies’ embrace of ESG principles.

--With assistance from Mark Niquette.

(Updating with added contributor.)

