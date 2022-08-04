Aug 4, 2022
US Charges Four Police Officers Tied to Breonna Taylor Shooting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department is charging four current and former Louisville police officers tied to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in 2020.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the charges are in relation to falsifying an arrest warrant to search her home when they knew they didn’t have the evidence to support it, and that led to her death.
Taylor, 26, was fatally shot in her apartment on March 13, 2020, when White plainclothes police officers forcibly entered it while investigating drug-dealing operations. Her killing became part of a larger movement protesting racial bias in police departments that led to nationwide demonstrations in the summer of 2020 and a greater focus on systemic racism in the US.
Politics
