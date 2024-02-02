(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is optimistic that President Xi Jinping’s instructions to Chinese officials will lead to real progress on the fentanyl crisis, a State Department official said Friday, but more needs to be done to stem the flow of the deadly synthetic opioids into the US.

“There was an overall feeling that we have been given marching orders by our presidents to make this work,” Todd Robinson, assistant secretary of state for international narcotics and law enforcement, said Friday in describing the opening meeting this week of a US-China counter-narcotics working group that was formed after President Joe Biden met Xi in California in November.

The meetings in Beijing on Tuesday, which lasted from 9 a.m. until a formal banquet finished after 10 p.m., involved a number of US and Chinese agencies, Robinson said. It was clear China was now “committed” to stopping its private firms from exporting precursor chemicals used to create drugs like fentanyl, Robinson said. But the issue is complex because of dual-use chemicals that also have legitimate industrial uses and the various ways that chemicals can make their way to third countries such as Mexico.

“We know that when they take action, when they put out notices, when they warn companies that they are potentially in violation of the laws, whether international or specifically those laws in China, that it has an almost immediate effect,” Robinson said. “Is it enough? At the moment, no.”

“But the fact of the counter-narcotics working group means that we now have a mechanism, a channel to continue discussions on what more can be done,” he said.

Tens of thousand of Americans die each year from synthetic drug overdoses, mainly fentanyl, and the number has surged in the last decade.

