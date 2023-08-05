(Bloomberg) -- The US and China will establish new lines of communication to engage on sensitive issues, the Financial Times reported.

The two nations will create working groups for Asia-Pacific regional matters and maritime issues, as well as one dealing with broader themes, the newspaper reported, citing three unnamed people familiar with the plan.

The move marks an attempt to normalize relations between the world’s biggest economies and comes amid tensions over China’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a possible visit to the US by Taiwan’s vice president.

Officials will work on the details in the coming months, the paper said. A fourth person familiar with the matter said a final decision on the communication channel has yet to be reached, according to the FT report.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.