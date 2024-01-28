(Bloomberg) -- US and Chinese officials are set to meet in Beijing to discuss efforts to clamp down on illicit trafficking of the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The Jan. 30 sit-down marks the first in-person discussion of a group set up following last November’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which the two leaders pledged to renew counternarcotics cooperation as part of efforts to thaw ties.

Biden has been eager to show progress in the fight against fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which have caused US overdose deaths to skyrocket in the last decade. Opioids have become an issue in the 2024 election, with Republicans accusing Biden of not doing enough to stop fentanyl from coming across the US-Mexico border.

Mexican cartels are a prime source of the drug, which they often manufacture using chemicals made and shipped from China.

Senior officials from the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury, including Drug Enforcement Administration head Anne Milgram and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller, will participate in the meeting.

The US has seen evidence that China has taken steps to pursue companies that produce precursor chemicals for fentanyl and disrupt illicit financial transactions related to them, senior administration officials told reporters on a call Sunday. The US delegation will encourage the Chinese government to do more to take independent actions, rather than just respond to Washington’s requests, and also discuss ways the industry is adapting to the new law enforcement efforts.

China cut off counternarcotics cooperation with the US following the 2022 visit of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. Restoring that communication was one of the main objectives of the Biden-Xi meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting was announced a day after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded talks to set up another call between Biden and Xi and maintain high-level contact that was revived after their November summit.

