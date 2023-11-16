(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. scrapped plans to fully spin off its cloud computing unit, citing the impact from US policies restricting China’s access to advanced semiconductors.

The Chinese e-commerce leader joins Tencent Holdings Ltd. in acknowledging difficulties brought about by the US curbs announced last month. The Biden administration’s efforts to prevent the Chinese government from obtaining cutting-edge chips for military applications are now affecting the country’s private sector in unexpected ways.

“The recent expansion of US restrictions on export of advanced computing chips has created uncertainties for the prospects of Cloud Intelligence Group,” Alibaba said in a statement accompany its earnings release on Thursday.

The company’s shares tumbled more than 8% in pre-market trading in the US.

The new US restrictions ban a wider swath of products from being shipped to China or Chinese customers, including more of the Nvidia Corp. artificial-intelligence accelerators that are considered the best for training AI models. Those controls may “materially and adversely” affect Alibaba’s ability to offer cloud products and services and impact the company’s operations, according to the statement.

Alibaba said its business could also be affected more generally, as its ability to upgrade technological capabilities will be limited by the new rules imposed by Washington.

In a call with investors after results, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu vowed the company would continue to invest aggressively in the cloud business and make it one of the country’s best.

A day earlier, Tencent President Martin Lau said that his company’s cloud computing business may be impacted by the US export controls, though he stressed that it had stockpiled enough H800 chips to train its AI models for at least a couple of generations.

“We feel that the chip ban does actually affect our ability to resell these AI chips through our cloud services, and that’s one area that may be impacted,” Lau said.

