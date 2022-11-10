(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify or Google.

When US President Joe Biden arrives at COP27 on Friday, he comes armed with a string of domestic accomplishments. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the biggest climate bill in US history. Ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a crackdown on refrigerant gases. Car-and-truck standards that move the US toward 50% electric vehicles by 2030. Changes to federal procurement policies. A methane-reduction program. Investment in resilience. The list goes on.

“I went back and I read all of the headlines from the last time we came to COP,” White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi reminisced during a Bloomberg Green event at COP27 on Nov. 10, also recorded for the Zero podcast. “We had [everyone] saying there's a cloud hanging over Biden and will he really deliver? Time and time and time again, Joe Biden has delivered.”

There’s no question the US comes to COP27 with more climate bonafides than even a few months ago, but there is one problem: That list of accomplishments gets the country to 40% reduction by 2030, not the 50% target set by Biden — a gap Zaidi is charged with closing. And the newly uncertain political dynamic of the US Congress will make future policies even trickier to execute.

At COP27, Zaidi said economics will win the day even when politics can’t. “The secular and unambiguous trend of political economy in the United States on climate action is positive,” he told the crowd. “To us, the economics are irresistible. And the more we talk about them, the harder it becomes for people to not be responsive to what's best for the American people.”

You can listen to the full conversation with Zaidi below, and read a transcript here. In this episode, Akshat Rathi also sits down with Bloomberg’s head of ESG and energy, John Fraher, to talk about how shifting domestic and international politics are playing out at COP27.

