(Bloomberg) -- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrived Tuesday in Sun Valley, Idaho, the site of an annual conference that brings together technology and media moguls.

Raimondo plans to meet with tech industry executives at the gathering where topics include the $52 billion US Chips and Science Act, aimed at shoring up advanced domestic semiconductor manufacturing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Attendees at the annual Allen & Co. conference will also discuss Indo-Pacific trade issues.

The commerce secretary, the point person on the biggest US foray into industrial policy in decades, has scheduled meetings with attendees, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the meetings aren’t public.

Raimondo arrived at the Sun Valley resort where the conference is held, escorted by Idaho State Troopers, just after 5 p.m. local time. A Commerce Department spokesman confirmed Raimondo’s attendance at the conference, but wouldn’t comment on her agenda.

