(Bloomberg) -- US commercial real estate prices have plunged 13% from a peak this year, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis, as rising interest rates cut into property values.

Shopping malls have taken the biggest hit, with prices sliding 23% from their recent peak, according to Green Street’s October price index. Apartments and warehouses followed, each tumbling 17%. Office prices are down 14%.

For all commercial-property types, the decline was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis, when prices plummeted about 35%, according to Peter Rothemund, a researcher at the real estate analytics firm. In October alone, prices fell 7%.

See also: Blackstone’s Property Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam

Property values are dropping as higher borrowing costs cut into potential returns for investors. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising its benchmark rate in an effort to control inflation. This week’s 75-basis-point bump was the Fed’s fourth increase of that size.

“As they’ve gone up and up, property pricing has fallen more and more,” Rothemund said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.