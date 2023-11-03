US Commercial-Property Sales to Fall 5% Next Year, CBRE Says in Reversal of Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Commercial-property transactions are expected to fall 5% next year, according to CBRE Group Inc. — a reversal of the brokerage’s previous forecast for 15% growth — as higher US interest rates chill deal-making.

Total deals will fall to $409 billion this year and further decline to $389 billion in 2024, the slowest pace of transactions since 2013, when the economy was still recovering from the financial crisis, CBRE said. Transactions had soared to a record $850 billion in 2021, before the Federal Reserve started raising rates to cool inflation.

The recent bond-market selloff drove benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to nearly 5% for the first time since 2007. While yields plunged Friday after employment data showed broad cooling, they remain elevated. That’s likely to keep investor appetites for real estate deals subdued.

“The increase in the 10-year Treasury yield will raise the cost of capital and make banks more cautious of lending,” CBRE researchers led by Richard Barkham wrote in the report.

“Any downward momentum that is sustained in the 10-year Treasury is helpful,” Barkham said in an interview. “But I think we will probably have to get closer to 4% and then be combined with a sense that the labor market is balanced or the Fed is done with hiking before we see real investor confidence coming back.”

