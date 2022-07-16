Jul 16, 2022
US Commits $1 Billion for Mideast, North Africa Food Security
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce $1 billion in US food security aid for the Middle East and North Africa at a summit of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a US official said
Leaders of six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will also commit $3 billion over the next two years for projects that are aligned with the US-led Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment initiative, according to the official.
