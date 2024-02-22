(Bloomberg) -- Space exploration startup Intuitive Machines Inc. will attempt on Thursday to put the first intact, US-made lander on the moon in more than 50 years.

The Houston-based company plans to place the Nova-C spacecraft softly down on the moon’s surface at about 5:30 p.m. US East Coast time. A successful mission would mark the first time a private-sector company has put a lander on the moon in one piece.

Intuitive Machines is partnering with NASA, which last landed a spacecraft gently on the moon in 1972 during the Apollo program. For more than five years, the US space agency has been focused on sending vehicles and people back to the lunar surface as part of its Artemis initiative. The goal is to develop a sustainable presence on and around the moon, to learn how to live off of other worlds.

NASA has helped fund a number of other companies as part of the moonshot program. In January, one of its partners, Astrobotic, tried and failed to put a lander on the moon. It had to forgo the landing of its vehicle after an engine mishap in space crippled its chances of a soft touchdown.

The space agency has said it paid a little less than $118 million to Intuitive Machines for this mission, up from an original contract amount worth $77 million awarded in 2019.

Intuitive Machines aims to create a business out of transporting customer payloads and experiments to the moon’s surface. On this trip, the company is carrying six payloads for NASA and five from commercial customers, including sculptures from artist Jeff Koons.

The company’s shares have jumped about 250% so far this year as of 10:04 a.m. in New York, giving it a valuation of more than $875 million.

Its lander, nicknamed Odysseus, launched on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 15 and reached the moon’s orbit six days later. NASA will livestream the company’s attempt to land Odysseus starting at 4 p.m., about an hour and a half before the spacecraft’s scheduled touchdown.

(Updates with information on NASA funding information in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.