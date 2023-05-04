(Bloomberg) -- The US government has concluded its evacuation of American citizens and others from Sudan, helping more than 2,000 people — including at least 1,300 American citizens — leave the country since fighting started April 15, the State Department said Thursday.

Evacuees include US citizens and lawful permanent residents, local staff at the US embassy and their families, and citizens of ally and partner nations.

The total includes US government-organized convoys for private citizens as well as flights and overland convoys arranged by foreign governments, spokesman Vedant Patel said at the State Department. Not counted are about 70 US diplomats and dependents who were evacuated from Khartoum via US military aircraft. Those assisted by the US have reached or are in transit to their onward destinations, he said.

“We will continue to provide information for US citizens in Sudan — including departure options, as available, as they come online, and we reiterate our warning to US citizens to not travel to Sudan,” Patel said. The US will continue monitoring the security situation in the country, he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.