(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering slowing or pausing deliveries of some weapons to Israel to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed longstanding US calls to scale back military operations in Gaza, according to NBC News.

The Pentagon, at the direction of the White House, is reviewing weapons requests from Israel to determine what may be used as leverage, NBC said, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. The administration is focused on offensive military equipment and is unlikely to slow the delivery of air defenses.

At the same time, officials are also discussing offering Israel more of the weapons it’s requested as incentive to take some of the steps the US has requested, NBC said.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council told NBC that Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas, while abiding by international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives.

