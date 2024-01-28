2h ago
US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering slowing or pausing deliveries of some weapons to Israel to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed longstanding US calls to scale back military operations in Gaza, according to NBC News.
The Pentagon, at the direction of the White House, is reviewing weapons requests from Israel to determine what may be used as leverage, NBC said, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. The administration is focused on offensive military equipment and is unlikely to slow the delivery of air defenses.
Read More: US Aims to Use Israel-Hamas Deal to Open Wider Peace Talks
At the same time, officials are also discussing offering Israel more of the weapons it’s requested as incentive to take some of the steps the US has requested, NBC said.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council told NBC that Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas, while abiding by international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:45
Researchers 'concerned' about some 'finfluencer' investing content
-
5:29
How will the Bank of Canada's rate hold impact the housing market?
-
6:10
'Vicious cycle' between high interest rates and rents: expert
-
8:33
Government looks at factory-built homes to increase supply
-
9:07
What mortgage holders need to know about the Bank of Canada rate hold
-
5:29
Read the Bank of Canada's full statement on its rate decision