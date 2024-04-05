(Bloomberg) -- US consumer borrowing advanced in February, driven by the largest increase in credit-card balances in three months.

Total credit rose $14.1 billion after a revised $17.7 billion gain in January, according to Federal Reserve data released Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $15 billion increase.

Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, climbed $11.3 billion in February. Non-revolving credit, such as loans for vehicle purchases and school tuition, increased $2.9 billion. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Robust job growth continues to drive household spending, though consumers’ credit-card balances are mounting. With accounts carrying higher interest rates and monthly payments taking a bigger chunk of their paychecks, those borrowers could be at risk should the economy and labor market weaken.

The Fed’s report showed for credit cards that charge interest, that rate is now 22.63%. It was under 17% before the start of the pandemic.

Total credit expanded at a 3.4% annual rate in February after growing 4.2% the month prior. The Fed’s report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home mortgages.

