(Bloomberg) -- US consumer borrowing unexpectedly declined in August by the most in more than three years, reflecting a record slump in non-revolving credit tied to student loan forgiveness by the Biden administration.

Total credit decreased $15.6 billion, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. The data aren’t adjusted for inflation. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a rise of $11.7 billion.

Non-revolving credit, such as loans for school tuition and vehicle purchases, plunged a record $30.3 billion. Unadjusted figures showed an almost $27 billion slide in federal government loans outstanding, which are primarily student loans.

In August, the Department of Education started forgiving $39 billion in student-loan debt for more than 800,000 borrowers. President Joe Biden has been pursuing alternatives to a $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

Read more: Biden Administration to Forgive $39 Billion in Student Debt

Even though student-loan payments officially restarted this month, data showed borrowers paid down billions of dollars in debt ahead of the deadline.

The Fed’s report also showed revolving credit outstanding, which includes credit cards, rose $14.7 billion, the most since November.

