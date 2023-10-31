(Bloomberg) -- US consumer confidence dropped to a five-month low in October, weighed down by dimmer views of business conditions and concerns about high prices.

The Conference Board’s index fell to 102.6 this month from an upwardly revised 104.3 in September, data out Tuesday showed. The median estimate in Bloomberg survey of economists called for 100.5.

The group’s gauge of current conditions dropped to 143.1, the lowest in nearly a year. A measure of expectations — which reflects consumers’ six-month outlook — eased to a five-month low. A gauge of expected inflation picked up.

“Consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for grocery and gasoline prices in particular,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates.”

While economists’ expectations of a recession have steadily waned in the wake of the surprising resilience of the economy and labor market, Americans continue to be squeezed by high prices. The lingering impact of inflation — even if it has improved significantly since last year — remains a key hurdle to a more significant rebound in confidence.

The share of consumers who said jobs were “plentiful” eased in October for a fourth month. However, the difference between those saying jobs are currently “plentiful” compared to “hard-to-get” — a metric watched closely by economists as a gauge of labor-market strength — edged up for the first time since June.

Buying plans softened, with smaller shares of consumers expecting to buy a car, a home or major appliances. At the same time, vacation intentions over the next six months are the highest since 2020.

Separate data out last week also showed a pullback in consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan report showed near-term inflation expectations rose in October to a five-month high of 4.2%.

--With assistance from Kristy Scheuble and Augusta Saraiva.

