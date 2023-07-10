(Bloomberg) -- US consumers’ short-term inflation expectations fell for a third consecutive month in June, to the lowest level in more than two years, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

Median one-year-ahead inflation expectations declined by 0.3 percentage point to 3.8%, the lowest reading since April 2021. The year-ahead inflation expectations peaked at 6.8% in June last year.

The outlook for inflation three years ahead and five years ahead both came in close to 3% — the former holding steady at that level, and the latter climbing more than 20 basis points to get there, according to the New York Fed’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations.

The data comes amid a cooling of US prices that’s forecast to push the headline inflation rate down to 3.1% when June numbers are published on Wednesday. Still, persistence in underlying price pressures is strong enough that the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates again at the end of July, after a pause last month.

The New York Fed survey shows declining inflation expectations in two key areas that have helped bring the headline rate down lately. Gasoline prices are seen climbing 4.7% over the next year, a drop of 0.4 percentage point from the previous month, and food eased 0.1 point to 5.3%. A year ago, consumers were expecting food prices to rise by 9.6%.

College bills are forecast to accelerate, though, with the year-ahead expected price change rising by 1.2 percentage points to 8.3%, and rents are seen climbing 9.3%, up by 0.3 percentage point.

Homeowners are becoming more optimistic about the rebounding US housing market. The median expectations for house-price growth increased for a fifth consecutive month, to 2.9% in June — the highest reading in almost a year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.