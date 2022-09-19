US Contractor Released by Taliban After Swap for Drug Trafficker

(Bloomberg) -- Navy veteran and US contractor Mark Frerichs is free after 2 1/2 years of captivity in Afghanistan under a prisoner swap personally approved by President Joe Biden, two senior administration officials said Monday.

Biden agreed to commute the sentence of Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan who was convicted in 2008 of running a major heroin-smuggling operation. He had been in US custody for 17 years.

An official said the White House would use a wide range of tools to bring home all Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage overseas.

Frerich’s release comes as US officials work to secure freedom for US basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody. Biden met with their families on Friday.

In August, the US government offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “merchant of death” who in 2012 was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and a second Russian also held in a US jail, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Russia has so far refused the deal and on Monday, blamed the US for the deadlock.

The Taliban announced the deal for Frerichs overnight and Noorzai appeared at a news conference in Kabul, NBC reported.

In January, Biden said the Taliban would have to release Frerichs in order to have any legitimacy.

“This is not negotiable,” he said at the time.

(Updates with background on other detainees from fourth paragraph.)

