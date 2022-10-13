(Bloomberg) -- A measure of perceived US corporate credit risk quickly turned ugly Thursday, as traders swung from optimism to fear after inflation data once again came in higher than expected.

The cost to protect a basket of US high-grade bonds against default, measured by the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, surged as much as 6.7 basis points to 109.2 following the release of September Consumer Price Index data. The index spread had been trading about two basis points tighter right before the data release.

It was the biggest move wider since Sept. 13 for the CDX index, as traders quickly priced in another outsized rate hike for the Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

The overall CPI increased 0.4% last month, and was up 8.2% from a year earlier. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a 0.4% monthly rise in the core and a 0.2% gain in the overall measure.

The promise of restrictive monetary policy for longer will likely be painful for investment-grade credit, which is longer in duration and sensitive to moves higher in rates. Even before the inflation surprise, US high-grade credit spreads had set a new two-year high Wednesday, rising to 165 basis points, according to Bloomberg index data.

