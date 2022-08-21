(Bloomberg) -- Farmers from Nebraska to Ohio are nearing the final stretch of one of the most turbulent growing seasons ever, with the world now nervously waiting to see if US corn and soybean harvests will be big enough to revive supplies diminished by war and weather.

A closely watched industry crop tour will attempt to find out this week as dozens of growers, grain buyers and analysts take to fields for a firsthand look at the condition of plants used for livestock feed, food and fuel. The scouts in particular will be assessing the impact of scorching heat and lack of rain that hit key parts of the Farm Belt over the past few months.

The size of harvests in the US -- the top corn producer and second-biggest soybean grower -- will define prices for months, until more is known about exports out of the war-torn Black Sea trading hub and the outlook for South American crops that will soon begin to be planted. So far, erratic weather across the US has made the job of forecasting the crop much harder. Yields are expected to be good, but not as high as the USDA is forecasting. With low stocks, the size of the crop really matters.

With Europe hurt by heat waves and Argentina planting likely delayed by drought, the size of North America’s crops will determine global supplies well into next year. In a year plagued with runaway inflation, high volatility and food shortages, farmers are facing immense pressure.

“There’s been so much heat and extremes this growing season, I don’t think the story is over about potential yield declines,” said Kevin McNew, chief economist at agriculture-tech firm Farmer’s Business Network.

Like last year, America’s Farm Belt is struggling with areas of heavy drought west of the Mississippi River. The eastern side has been hit as well, including top-producing states like Iowa and Illinois, though not as widespread or severe.

Another complicating factor is the excessive spring rain that delayed planting across the Midwest, putting upcoming harvests at risk. With market forecasts all over the place, the one constant is: expect variation.

The four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, which runs through Thursday, is coming on the heels of fresh estimates from the US Department of Agriculture calling for an average corn output.

Along with flooding in some regions that prompted some farmers to switch to other crops like soybeans or leave fields empty and file for insurance compensation, some growers held back acres this year because of record-high fertilizer prices. The USDA puts this year’s crop of soybeans, which typically get just a quarter of the fertilizer than corn does, as the biggest ever.

But the delayed planting mean both corn and soybeans are more vulnerable to late-season weather events, including frosts, that could still pinch production.

“We are hearing dramatically mixed condition rating reports from farmers, which adds more difficulty in calculating yield estimates,” said Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures.

Soybeans in particular are at risk as the crops used to make a wide array of foods as well as climate-friendly biofuel are still in a critical development state. “With the planting delays this spring, there is still time for some of the soybean crop to be made – or lost – in the next couple weeks,” Holland said.

The more severe dryness in the western part of the Corn Belt has sent local grain prices soaring above the Chicago futures, which have dropped about 20% in the last three months as Ukraine has been able to move exports out of the Black Sea after months of blockage due to Russia’s attack on the key world supplier of grains and vegetable oil.

Overall, national corn and soybean production isn’t likely to be as big as the US is forecasting, according to Ben Buckner, grains analyst for Chicago-based AgResource Co.

Crop yield potential remains “all over the place,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.