US Debt Ceiling Talks Tentatively Set for Tuesday: NBC

(Bloomberg) -- A meeting between President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders to discuss the US debt ceiling has been tentatively set for Tuesday, NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin says in a tweet, citing ‘multiple people familiar” with the situation.

The meeting had been postponed from Friday.

