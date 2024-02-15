US Defense Chief Austin Returns to Work at the Pentagon After Latest Health Issue

(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returned to work at the Pentagon Thursday, the Defense Department said, after briefly working from home to recuperate from his most recent hospitalization.

Austin was released from the hospital Tuesday after undergoing a procedure for a bladder problem, the latest health scare for the defense chief just as he sought to move past a furor over his handling of complications from prostate-cancer surgery.

Doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center said in a statement Tuesday that Austin was treated for “a bladder issue” that “was corrected with non-surgical procedures.” They said Austin’s bladder problem was related to his prostate-cancer surgery but it was “not related to his cancer diagnosis and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis.”

Austin, 70, underwent treatment for prostate cancer in late December and was hospitalized for two weeks in January over complications from that surgery. However, he waited days until informing President Joe Biden and Congress of the cancer and the hospitalization.

The latest health setback forced Austin to cancel a trip to Brussels to meet with other defense chiefs. He delivered virtual remarks Wednesday from his home office to a meeting of his counterparts from nations supporting Ukraine.

