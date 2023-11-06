(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wants to meet his Chinese counterpart at a gathering in Indonesia later this month — even though he has no idea who that might be.

Austin’s office has formally requested a meeting with the Chinese defense minister at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus despite the fact that the role is currently vacant, a senior US defense official told reporters Monday. The previous defense minister, Li Shangfu, was ousted last month, and Beijing has yet to announce his replacement.

The move is part of US efforts to reestablish military contacts that were largely severed after former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. Austin had also sought a sitdown with Li, but China had refused, saying the US must first lift financial sanctions imposed on him in 2018 over weapons sales to Russia.

US-China defense ties have remained frozen in recent months, even as ties in other spheres have gradually improved from a historic low. President Joe Biden is expected to meet President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an APEC summit in San Francisco set to take place next week.

