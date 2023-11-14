(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin won’t meet with Chinese officials during a military dialog in Indonesia because China has yet to replace its defense minister and isn’t sending anyone of the appropriate rank.

Austin’s office had requested a meeting with his counterpart during the Asean Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia, even though the job has been vacant since Li Shangfu was ousted late last month.

“The PRC currently lacks a minister of National Defense, and Beijing has given no indication that it will be sending a representative to ADMM-Plus at Secretary Austin’s level,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen Pat Ryder said in a statement. “Therefore, we are not planning for the Secretary to sit down for a meeting with any PRC officials on the margins of this year’s gathering.”

Last year, Austin met Li’s predecessor, Wei Fenghe, on the margins of the meeting. In the months since, the US and China have ramped up accusations of provocative or unprofessional maneuvers by the other’s armed forces in the South China Sea.

Rising tension in the military sphere has run counter to a broader push by both sides for warmer ties. The issue is likely to be on the agenda when President Joe Biden meets with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in this week.

