(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made his first public appearance since a two-week hospitalization that provoked consternation in the White House and Congress over the Pentagon’s failure to disclose details of his illness.

Speaking by video link from an office at his home on Tuesday, Austin urged a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to “dig deep” and support President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s forces in their battle against Russia. It was a pitch also aimed at Republican lawmakers, who have so far refused to approve $60 billion in new funding for Ukraine even though current funding is close to running out.

A Pentagon spokesman said Austin was still recovering after suffering complications from prostate-cancer surgery that left him hospitalized for the first two weeks of January. Austin declined to tell the White House or Congress about his hospitalization for several days and waited even longer to disclose he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Austin, 70, was released from the hospital on Jan. 15 and planned to work from home before returning to the Pentagon. His office hasn’t said when he’ll be back, and he made no reference to his health during the Tuesday remarks.

At the White House, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters that the Defense Department was “working through” what Austin’s “schedule will look like once he’s able to get back to work in the Pentagon.”

Austin’s handling of his hospitalization has drawn scrutiny from both the White House and Congress. The Pentagon has started an internal probe and the inspector general is investigating communications related to the episode. Representative Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has also asked Austin to testify on Feb. 14, although it’s unclear if he will attend.

At the beginning of a virtual meeting of defense chiefs from almost 50 countries, Austin said “our support for Ukraine’s struggle against tyranny makes all of our countries more secure. If we lose our nerve, if we flinch, if we fail to deter other would-be aggressors, we will only invite even more bloodshed and more chaos.”

Citing Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and on homes, Kirby said they “are trying to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems,” and “that’s why it’s so critical that we get this supplemental funding.”

Jack Reed, chairman of the the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in an interview that if supplemental funding had been approved months ago, “we would be in a much better position, not only versus the Russians now but to undertake the offensive in the spring.”

