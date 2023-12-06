(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said President Joe Biden’s supplemental funding request to Congress, which includes military aid to Ukraine and Israel, would also benefit the US industrial base.

The funding request “would include another $50 billion to flow through the U.S. industrial base” beyond the roughly $27 billion spent across more than 35 US states, Austin said Wednesday at a conference in Washington, according to the text of his prepared remarks.

“Much of the money in the supplemental will come right back to us through investments in American jobs,” he said. “And all of this money will come right back to us through investments in American security.”

The White House has warned that the US could run out of resources to assist Ukraine by the end of the calendar year. Yet the package continues to be held up by Republican demands, including for major concessions on immigration policy.

The Pentagon has already sprinkled tens of billions of dollars tied to Ukraine across more than 30 US states, according to Defense Department data shared with Congress.

