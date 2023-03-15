(Bloomberg) -- The US will continue its drone flights in international airspace in the wake of Russian aircraft’s interference with a surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

“This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky, and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace,” Austin said at the 10th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. “So make no mistake. The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.”

Austin spoke a day after the US said two Russian fighter jets harassed the MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea by dumping fuel on it and flying in front of it, before one of them hit its propeller and forced it to crash. Russia said its jets didn’t come into contact with the drone and that it crashed “as a result of sharp maneuvering.”

The episode spiked tensions anew between the US and Russia. The two countries’ relationship has almost completely broken down in the year since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.

It also provoked concern of even greater escalation. The US strategy for Ukraine has rested on sending weapons and other assets while avoiding direct involvement for fear that the war would spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the drone fell into deep water and the US was still assessing whether “there can be any kind of recovery effort.” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the country weighing whether to allow the US through the Bosporus strait to retrieve the wreckage.

The US calculus may change, however. Moscow will try to retrieve the drone, according to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council.

“I’m not sure whether we will be able to retrieve it or not but it’s definitely true that we need to and are trying,” Patrushev told a state-TV reporter in a video posted by the journalist in Telegram.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.