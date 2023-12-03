(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he has lost confidence in US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after his “naive” comment that Israel risks strategic defeat in its war with Hamas if it fails to protect civilians in Gaza.

“Strategic failure is letting Hamas stand,” Graham, a foreign-policy hawk who backs Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas, said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

He was responding to a question about the remark by Austin, who said Saturday he has pushed Israeli leaders to avoid mounting civilian casualties in the densely populated Gaza Strip as it conducts its war to rid the area of Hamas.

“I’ve just lost all confidence in this guy,” Graham said of Austin, a retired four-star Army general with experience in urban warfare in Iraq. “Strategic defeat would be inflaming the Palestinians? They’re already inflamed. They’re taught from the time they’re born to hate the Jews and to kill them.”

Authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza say more than 15,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed there in Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in which the group’s fighters killed about 1,200 people and abducted some 240. The US and the European Union have designated Hamas a terrorist group.

“In this kind of a fight, the center of gravity is the civilian population,” Austin said in a speech to the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. “And if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat.”

