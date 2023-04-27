US Demands Iran Release an Oil Tanker Seized in Gulf of Oman

(Bloomberg) -- The US demanded that Iran release a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker that officials said was seized in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the US Fifth Fleet said in a statement. “The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Advantage Sweet tanker at 1:15 pm local time, according to the statement. The tanker issued a distress call and the Fifth Fleet is monitoring the situation, the US said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.