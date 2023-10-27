(Bloomberg) -- The US on Friday imposed new sanctions intended to cut off financing to Hamas, nearly three weeks after the militant group’s assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The penalties announced on Friday single out people who “are facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies” as well as assets and financial networks, the Treasury Department said in a statement. But the impact of the restrictions may be limited.

The chief executive officer of a company in Sudan, whom the statement described as a Hamas financier, and the Al-Ansar Charity Association were among those sanctioned by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Another target was a Jordanian man living in Tehran who OFAC said serves as Hamas’ representative to Iran.

“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding networks by deploying our counterterrorism sanctions authorities and working with our global partners to deny Hamas the ability to exploit the international financial system,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The move marks the latest effort to restrain Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, even as past sanctions have failed to curtail its growth — or its ability to launch devastating attacks on Israel, as the Oct. 7 incursion demonstrated.

The total number of sanctions against Hamas is less than 150, reflecting the challenges of finding additional targets.

Last week, the US took aim at the group’s financial network, with sanctions hitting individuals said to run its “secret” investment accounts as well as two of its senior leaders and a virtual currency exchange allegedly involved in transferring money.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned possible new penalties at an event at Bloomberg’s Washington office on Thursday.

“We are certainly looking at further opportunities we see,” she said. “We’re all over this and are likely to do more.”

She said that Treasury officials were traveling this week to work with European and Middle East allies and look for new ways to target the group.

