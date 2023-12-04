(Bloomberg) -- The US International Development Finance Corp., or DFC, signed a letter of interest with VinFast Auto Ltd. for a possible $500 million loan for the Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in the Southeast Asian country.

The loan is subject to DFC’s comprehensive review and approval process, according to a VinFast statement. This is the first project in a series of sustainable transportation development initiatives in the Vietnamese and international markets being discussed by the two parties, the statement said.

VinFast, which went public in the US in August by merging with blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition Co., in October agreed to sell as much as $1 billion worth of new shares to Yorkville Advisors Global over three years as the company seeks to boost the public float of its US-listed stock.

The EV maker is building a $2 billion manufacturing complex in North Carolina and plans to aggressively move into Southeast Asian markets with factories in Indonesia and India.

