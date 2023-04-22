(Bloomberg) -- The US military evacuated American diplomats from Sudan, a week after embassy staff became stuck in the capital Khartoum as violence raged between rival military factions.

The mission, ordered by President Joe Biden, saw special operations forces positioned 800 miles (1,288 kilometers) away in Djibouti bring the Americans out on MH-47 Chinook helicopters. Fewer than 100 people were evacuated, officials said late Saturday, and there were no plans to retrieve other US citizens in Sudan.

“I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism,” Biden said. “I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety.”

The operation appeared to go smoothly though one helicopter had an issue while trying to refuel on the return trip, one US official told reporters on a call after the evacuation. The US had communicated with Sudan’s combatants to ensure there was no interference and also to convey international opprobrium over the conflict.

US diplomats, like those from many other nations, had become stuck in Khartoum in the midst of violence that erupted about a week ago. While diplomats earlier Saturday downplayed suggestions that departures were imminent, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s armed forces, said he had agreed to help foreigners leave after several leaders called him.

Foreigners Stuck in Sudan Fight to Be Evacuated, Army Says

The operation to evacuate diplomats didn’t include US citizens living independently in Sudan, and officials sought to damp any hopes that the administration was prepared to mount a rescue operation for them. They said Americans in the country would be alerted of independent efforts to leave Sudan by land.

“We don’t anticipate those security conditions are going to change in the near term,” Bass told reporters. He said US citizens had been advised against travel to Sudan for a long time but the administration would help people the best it could.

Several other countries were seeking to evacuate their diplomats too. A statement from Turkey’s foreign ministry said the country plans to evacuate its citizens as well as other nationals in a land operation Sunday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the embassy would remain closed for now. He said the “temporary” action was the result of “serious and growing security risks created by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.”

The US embassy in Sudan said earlier that despite the start of a three-day cease-fire, there was ongoing fighting — as well as reports of assaults, home invasions and looting. It advised US citizens to remain indoors and shelter in place and avoid traveling to the embassy.

At least 413 people have died in the fighting in Sudan and almost 3,551 have been wounded, according to the World Health Organization, and many people have run short of food, water and other essentials. While the violence has subsided since a cease-fire was agreed to on Friday, sporadic sounds of gunfire and explosions could still be heard in Khartoum.

