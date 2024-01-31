(Bloomberg) -- A US operation disrupted a Chinese state-sponsored hacking effort in which spies hijacked a large network of devices to target water facilities and the power grid, among other targets, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The hacking group, known as Volt Typhoon, embedded malware within privately-owned, small office and home office routers as part of a campaign to target critical infrastructure in the US and elsewhere, officials said. The attackers focused their efforts on water treatment plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, transportation systems and energy systems, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The routers were vulnerable because they had reached “end of life” status, meaning they could no longer administer software updates. The operation deleted the malware from the routers and severed their connection to the rest of the network of hacked devices, the DOJ said in a statement.

Reuters previously reported on the US operation.

The announcement Wednesday took place as senior administration officials appeared before a congressional hearing to warn about China’s growing cyber prowess.

“China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike,” Wray said in prepared remarks.

In May last year, Microsoft Corp. said Volt Typhoon had gained access to infrastructure organizations in Guam and elsewhere in the US, with the likely goal of disrupting critical communications. The group had been active since mid-2021, targeting organizations that span manufacturing, construction, maritime, government, information technology and education, Microsoft said at the time. It notified targeted or compromised customers after assessing with “moderate confidence” that the hacks were being carried out in preparation to upend communications during a future crisis.

The US Department of Homeland Security has observed similar activity, said Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within DHS. National security officials have expressed concerns about foreign hackers leveraging their access to digital system during a possible time of military conflict or social upheaval.

“This is a world where a major crisis halfway across the planet could well endanger the lives of Americans here at home through the disruption of our pipelines, the severing of our telecommunications, the pollution of our water facilities, the crippling of our transportation modes – all to ensure they can incite societal panic and chaos and to deter our ability to marshal military might and civilian will,” Easterly said.

