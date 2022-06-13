(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar’s strength rose to its highest level since the early months of the pandemic as traders wagered the Federal Reserve will intensify monetary-policy tightening.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of ten leading global currencies, advanced 0.8% to the highest since April 2020. The gauge is on course for its largest two-session gain since March 2020.

The latest leg has been catalyzed by higher-than-expected US inflation data on Friday, which has prompted traders to wager on faster rate increases. They have now fully priced a 75-basis-point hike by September, which would be the US central bank’s largest since 1994.

