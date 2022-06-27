(Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with US factories for durable goods rose more than expected in May, suggesting business investment so far remains firm even in the face of rising interest rates and mounting concerns about the economy.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- increased 0.7% in May after a revised 0.4% advance a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Monday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.5% after a 0.3% gain a month earlier.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1% increase in orders for all durable goods and a 0.2% gain in the core figure.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.