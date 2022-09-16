(Bloomberg) -- FedEx’s guidance withdrawal and mixed signals on inflation and retail sales from this week indicate potential turbulence in the US and global economies, stoking concerns that other corporations may follow with similar announcements. Looking ahead to next week, earnings reports from retailers will offer insight into how the American consumer may allocate spending on essential food items and discretionary items like apparel and car parts.

Monday: AutoZone (AZO US) will report fourth-quarter earnings before market. Relatively larger exposure to the do-it-yourself car repair market have hurt the company more than peers as DIY enthusiasm from the pandemic is waning, Bloomberg Intelligence said, causing a reversal of same-store sales to low-to-mid single digits. BI and D.A. Davidson analysts noted the potential for growth in the commercial segment as vehicle owners -- who are getting more mileage out of their cars instead of replacing them due to high inflation -- now rely on trained mechanics for maintenance. This though, may dent operating margin as reliance on the less profitable segment increases. Investors may watch for forecast on store count for the coming year and more color on trends as the industry reaches the late stages of the pandemic-induced cycle.

Tuesday: Stitch Fix (SFIX US) is due after the bell. Investors may watch for 1Q guidance and initial annual outlook for FY23 after the online styling platform announced job cuts in the prior quarter. Gross margin is likely to remain similar to the previous period as product and transportation costs remain elevated, the company had said. More than 80% of the stock’s analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a “hold” rating on the company as they seek clarity on the firm’s pivot to letting customers do direct buying under its “Freestyle” service, which has driven incremental gains since it was introduced. On that end, researchers at Telsey Advisory Group are expecting management updates about consumer retention rates and algorithm improvements that would inform its styling decisions.

Wednesday: General Mills (GIS US) reports premarket. The company is set to follow up the release of its full year outlook, that beat market expectations, with positive top- and bottom-line growth in the first fiscal quarter driven by strong results from its Pet Food business, based on consensus estimates. Analyst are calling for organic sales growth of about 8%, versus 2% last year, as gains made from price increases outpace the effect of falling sales volumes on balance, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That pricing power may become constrained going forward though, BI said, as persistently high commodity prices could make new rounds of hikes more difficult for the company.

Thursday: Costco’s (COST US) fourth quarter results, due after market close, may top consensus sales growth expectations, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, as the company reaps the benefits of its savvy supply-chain management and attractive prices. Thanks to Costco’s appeal to value-conscious consumers, analysts are calling for the discount retailer to grow same-store-sales excluding changes in currencies and gas prices by about 10% as both traffic and ticket size increased throughout the period, based on BI data. More customers are expected to be drawn into Costco’s membership program as well, with analyst expecting the company to end the period with around 118 million total cardholders and generate fees in excess of $1 billion for just the fourth time in company history.

ESG in Focus: FedEx (FDX US) will report first-quarter earnings in the wake of its disappointing preliminary results. Volatile macro conditions and softening demand caused its revenue to come in more than $800 million below the company’s expectations for the first quarter, forcing the courier to withdraw its 2023 guidance. In response, the company has taken “immediate and decisive action” to cut spending, including temporarily parking some aircraft and reducing labor hours. Analysts will likely seek more details on how aggressive the company can be with these initiatives without sacrificing services ahead of the busy holiday season, as well as how the current contractor dispute factors into the equation. FedEx Ground’s network of around 6,000 contractors, responsible for the company’s last-mile deliveries, have been agitating for changes to FedEx’s compensation policies as operating costs remain elevated. Despite the slowing demand, the overall labor market shows little signs of loosening, according to Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ESG Analyst Gail Glazerman, and is set to remain a challenge for both FedEx and the contractors, though labor conditions may soften if the demand slowdown proves widespread.

