(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still has a “ways to go” in taming inflation after opting for a 50-basis-point hike following four consecutive 75-point moves this year. The announcement sent markets sliding nearly 2% before paring some losses, as investors found silver-linings to Powell’s comments. Earlier in the week, the latest round of US inflation data also sent markets for a ride, this time rising over 2% in a matter of moments as the Fed’s earlier moves seemed to show prices were coming under control after all. One group undeterred by rising prices this year has been airline passengers. So much so, that Delta Air Lines joined United Airlines Holdings in issuing a positive outlook on travel demand, with the former boosting its earnings guidance for 2023 despite the risk of a recession in the new year. China’s move to accelerate its transition away from its zero-tolerance Covid policies is set to further boost travel businesses in Asia as well.

Attention next week will turn to earnings releases due from consumer-facing companies FedEx Corp. and General Mills Inc., as well as Nike Inc. which may offer some insight into how China’s changing Covid policies may help retail in the country rebound.

To subscribe to earnings coverage across your portfolio or other earnings analysis, run NSUB EARNINGS.

NOTE: The US Earnings Week Ahead will take a short hiatus for the remainder of the year, resuming Jan. 6.

Earnings highlights to look for next week:

Monday: Heico Corp (HEI US) may report its second consecutive quarter of record revenue, based on consensus estimates, as the aerospace parts manufacturer continues to benefit from increased demand for its commercial products amid rebounding airline demand. Increased travel, coupled with supply-chain issues constraining deliveries of new jets from Airbus SE and Boeing Co., has led to more upkeep on fleets, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. American Airlines and United Airlines, which account for around 10% of Heico’s revenue, according to Bloomberg’s supply chain analysis, reported record-high maintenance materials expenses in the third quarter as passenger volumes continued to recover. Analysts expect Heico to grow earnings per share by around 12% from a year ago to about $0.70, its highest since the first quarter of 2020. Heico’s fourth-quarter results are due after the close.

Tuesday: Nike Inc. (NKE US), reporting after the bell, is projected to report a second quarter of shrinking profits, with consensus calling for a drop of about 19% year-over-year, nearly matching last quarter’s decline, and gross margin is also expected to contract for the third period in a row. The company’s results may be hit by ongoing weakness in its Chinese operations and escalated promotions due to excess inventory, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. China comprised about 13% of Nike’s sales in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, with footwear contributing $1.2 billion of the company’s $1.66 billion Greater China revenue. Though apparel sales fell in November,“footwear was the one bright spot,” BI said. Analysts will be listening for commentary on China, early holiday reads and consumer sentiment, as US retail sales fell the most in nearly a year in November despite some of the biggest shopping days of the year.

FedEx Corp (FDX US) has taken decisive action to help reign in costs in the face of waning delivery demand, moving to furlough some its freight workers and park a portion of its jet fleet in response to the slowdown. Having already withdrawn its full year outlook, the probability that the courier issues weak third-quarter guidance is “elevated”, said Citi analysts, due to the deteriorating macro and seasonal trends. The cost saving moves come as part of the recently appointed CEO’s plan to cut up to $2.7 billion in the current fiscal year, which will also include deferred projects and office closures. FedEx expects to save $700 million in its fiscal second quarter as part of the initiative. Despite the cost cutting measures, operating expenses are seen climbing by around 3% year-over-year to $22.4 billion, slightly less then record levels two quarters ago. Analysts expect the courier’s EPS to fall by around 42% from a year ago to about $2.81, the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began. FedEx’s second quarter results are due after the bell.

ESG in Focus: General Mills (GIS US), expected to report its second-quarter results premarket, is increasingly looking to fortify its supply chain through investments in regenerative agriculture initiatives and partnerships. Already this year, the company committed $5.3 million to scale programs that track the farms’ environmental and help accelerate their transition to regenerative practices. Around 60% of the company’s carbon emissions come from agriculture, and regenerative farming is central to its goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2050. General Mills expects to have 350,000 acres of regenerative agriculture within its supply chain by the end of the year, the company said during its fourth quarter earnings call, with the aim to enroll 1 million acres by 2030. There may also be a marketing opportunity to growing greener for the company, with its Annie’s brand touting “This mac helps protect our planet,” on limited edition boxes of its mac & cheese that contained pasta made with ingredients grown using regenerative practices.

Wednesday: Micron Technology (MU US), due to give first-quarter results postmarket, may report its first loss-per-share since fiscal 2016, with consensus calling for a plummet of about 100% year-over-year. The company announced production cuts last month, adding that it is planning additional capital spending cuts, due to its weaker outlook for 2023. The reduction may help the chipmaker regain its balance, but not without pressuring revenue and profitability, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The move suggests that the company has limited visibility into demand, and it may provide more downward earnings revisions.

Thursday: CarMax Inc. (KMX US), expected to report its lowest EPS and revenue in more than a year, could be hit by dampening demand for used vehicles, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Used-car prices fell again last month amid rising interest rates, and car dealers are contending with dropping profits and rising inventories. “A dramatic loss in auto leasing” could cause CarMax to lose $3.7 billion in sales through 2025 “from a decline in off-lease returns funneled to the pre-owned pool.” The market may also look for comment from the company’s new COO, who was appointed last month.

Friday: No major earnings expected.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.