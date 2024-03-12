(Bloomberg) -- A short-term warm up across the eastern half of the US — particularly in the Mid Atlantic and Northeast — will cut into natural gas demand through March 16.

PJM, the biggest grid operator in the US, said temperatures for consumers in the east as a whole will be 10.4F (5.8C) above average and the Midwest will be 11.6F (6.4C) higher.

Then things will shift. While the Northeast will remain mild, the central US will become more seasonal through March 17 to 21 and much cooler between March 22 to 28, the Commodity Weather Group LLC said. However, this will translate into only a small demand gain.

In other weather news:

US: Nearly 1.5 million people across West Texas and the Panhandle will face critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday, including Amarillo, Odessa and Midland, Emily Thornton, a fire weather forecaster at the US Storm Prediction Center, wrote in a forecast. Grasses throughout the region will be very dry, humidity will be low and wind gusts may reach 45 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest in Texas history, was about 89% contained as of Monday, Texas A&M Forestry said.

Tropics: Filipo made landfall on Mozambique’s south-central coastline as a severe tropical storm, and the authorities said it may impact more than half a million people. There is another cyclone out in the Indian Ocean that will menace western Australia in coming days, but no warnings have been posted yet and a third that may develop near there soon.

