(Bloomberg) -- The US economy has expanded at a modest pace since earlier in the year, while consumers showed more sensitivity to rising prices, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts.

“Economic activity increased slightly, on balance, since early January, with eight districts reporting slight to modest growth in activity, three others reporting no change and one district noting a slight softening,” according to the report released Wednesday.

“Consumer spending, particularly on retail goods, inched down in recent weeks,” the report showed. “Businesses found it harder to pass through higher costs to their customers, who became increasingly sensitive to price changes.”

Moreover, materials costs for many manufacturers and construction companies declined in recent weeks.

The latest edition of the Beige Book was compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco using information gathered on or before Feb. 26. The report includes anecdotes and commentary on business conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts.

Labor Market

Employment in most districts continued to rise but at a modest pace.

“Overall, labor market tightness eased further, with nearly all districts highlighting some improvement in labor availability and employee retention,” according to the Beige Book.

Many economists expect the labor market to cool this year, an outlook supported by the growing list of high-profile firms that have announced staff cuts in recent weeks. Yet the Labor Department’s January jobs report was a blockbuster, showing employers boosted payrolls by the most in a year.

The Beige Book pointed to several reports of wages growing at a slower pace. More restrained labor costs are likely to further reduce inflationary pressures that unexpectedly spiked early this year.

Measures of consumer and producer prices jumped in January after cooling for several months, pushing back investor expectations for when the central bank would begin lowering interest rates. Market participants now anticipate the first cut in June.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that US central bank is in no rush to reduce rates until officials are convinced that inflation is headed back to their goal.

“If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year. But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2% inflation objective is not assured,” Powell said.

