(Bloomberg) -- The US economy’s rebound from the pandemic was more robust than previously thought, bolstered by firmer consumer spending on big-ticket items and services.

Beginning with an upward revision for the third quarter of 2020, when the economy was starting to escape the clutches of Covid lockdowns, growth was marked higher in most quarters through 2021.

That left inflation-adjusted gross domestic product 1% higher, or about $200 billion, at the end of last year than previously reported, according to the annual update of the national economic accounts released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The data also showed that the contraction in economic activity at the start of the pandemic was slightly less severe than previously reported, with GDP shrinking an annualized 29.9% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previously reported 31.2% decline.

A look at industry statistics showed upward revisions in wholesale trade, health care and accommodation and food services in the subsequent recovery. With the revision, the value added by hotels and restaurants had recovered to its pre-pandemic level by the end of last year.

Meantime, the difference between the government’s two main gauges of economic activity -- GDP and gross domestic income -- narrowed sharply in the latest revisions.

While GDP measures the total value of all goods and services produced in the economy, GDI is a snapshot of the income earned from that production. The two measures should be roughly similar, but in earlier estimates they often diverge significantly.

With the latest updates, the change in real GDI in 2021 was revised down to 5.5% from a previously reported 7.3%. That’s more in line with the 5.9% growth in GDP for all of last year, which was revised up from 5.7%.

